‘Uzalo’ this week: Sibonelo fights dirty to tear Nonka and Khehla apart

Monday 23 December 2019

Nonka makes her decision about Khehla. MaNgcobo revs up the fight against women abuse. Mondli’s buttons are pushed a little too far.

Tuesday 24 December 2019

Sbu gets a 9-5 job to distract himself from his gambling addiction while Khathaza almost blows his cover during a conversation with MaNgcobo.

Wednesday 25 December 2019



Seems like KwaMashu is still too trusting of Khathaza. Nonka has had enough of Sibonelo’s attachment to her.

Thursday 26 December 2019



Nkunzi spots an unusual delivery from Khanyile Coffins. A heartfelt prayer from Gabisile may have landed on the wrong ears.

Friday 27 December 2019

Sibonelo fights dirty to tear Nonka and Khehla apart. Sbu goes out of his way to prove to Fikile that he has really changed. Mazaza’s daring act doesn’t yield the results she expected.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.