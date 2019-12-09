Khathaza spills more blood this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday December 9

Gabisile finds everything wrong to criticise about Khehla’s new girlfriend. Sbu starts gambling and he’s on a winning streak, until something strange happens to his money.

Tuesday December 10

Khathaza and Nkunzi have a face off and it could be lethal. Gabisile wastes no time in kicking someone out of the pastor’s house.

Wednesday December 11

KwaMashu is haunted, one finger at a time. Gabisile is not too good at concealing her crush on Khehla and someone is onto her.

Thursday December 12

Everyone is protective of their women in KwaMashu. Sbu gets into serious hot water with Fikile. Nkunzi shocks Mondli and his police officers.

Friday December 13

Khathaza kills Thenjiwe. Khehla dumps Mbali to pursue Gabisile. Fikile kicks Sbu out of Kuvukiland.

