The Maputlas make a shocking discovery this week on ‘Generations’

Monday December 23

Botshelo asks Tumishang for a favour that leaves him very uneasy. Sis Ouma is stunned when two young women rock up at her doorstep. Lehasa is exasperated after Lelo reveals her plans for Christmas.

Tuesday December 24

The Maputlas make a shocking discovery. Ramolao surprises Sis Ouma when he tells her how he plans to make things right. Home is where the heart is for the Café Rovuwa staff.

Wednesday December 25

Leeto receives a very disturbing call from a former client. Christmas’s warm spirit is elusive for the likes of Fanie. The Mabitselas extend a festive hand to the Moloisis.

Thursday December 26

Leeto gets increasingly worried about what’s happening to his family. Big Boy worries about Leshole’s state of mind. Fanie sinks into more loneliness as the people around him continue blowing him off.

Friday December 27

Mokgadi makes a mistake that might have dire consequences. Leshole receives a sign that his life might be in danger. Ramolao finally receives great news.

