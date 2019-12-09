‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Leshole and Big Boy are in for a shock of their lives

Monday December 9

Tbose puts himself in danger when he tries to play the family hero. Mapitsi tries to deal with her roommates who have now overstayed their welcome. Leshole battles with the strain his romantic relationship is taking.

Tuesday December 10

Nomasonto’s attempt to protect Leshole ends up destroying him. The Maputlas are distraught after the previous night’s event. Francois saves the day at Café Rovuwa.

Wednesday December 11

Malebana is stunned to learn of another prominent Turf business that has been robbed. Tbose is buoyed when Mapitsi’s father calls with news that might help them solve the Pitsi mystery. Wallet is almost moved to tears by a surprise gift.

Thursday December 12

Leshole offers a promising lead regarding the escalating car thefts in Turf. A satisfied customer makes Francois an unbelievable offer. MaNtuli tells Meikie about Tbose’s worrying state of mind.

Friday December 13

Leshole and Big Boy are in for a shock of their lives. Francois is caught between a rock and a hard place. MaNtuli’s nose is found in everyone’s business.

