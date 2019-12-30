Tau saves the day for his woman this week on ‘Generations’

Monday December 30

Nontle decides to do the right thing even though she’s dreading it. Gadaffi scares Spororo into playing double agent. The family is in a panic about baby Banele.

Tuesday December 31

A teenage girl realises one should be careful what you wish for. Lesedi is angry when her family does not take her side. Tau saves the day for his woman only to ruin it.

Wednesday January 1

The public prosecutor isn’t happy about his early morning visitors. Sometimes the taste of victory can be bitter instead of sweet. The new year starts off on a horrible note for Cosmo.

Thursday January 2

Mrekza is shocked when he gets blamed for what happened. Mpho loses heart after getting the low-down on his crush. Joshua gets a taste of his own medicine.

Friday January 3

The commune residents wake up to a shock. Nontle doesn’t know her words are falling on deaf ears. Jack is annoyed to have Pele on his case again.

