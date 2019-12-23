‘Generations’ this week: Ayanda’s daughter goes missing

Monday December 23

Palesa gets a special surprise upon arriving at work. Tau will do whatever it takes to get the information his woman needs. Cosmo is a sucker when it comes to his crush.

Tuesday December 24

Crazy J is shocked to hear why his colleagues are gossiping about him. Lucy and Kabisi have it out. Ayanda decides to risk all despite Bulelwa’s warnings.

Wednesday December 25

Joshua will do whatever it takes to protect his reputation. Nontle makes Christmas morning uncomfortable for all. It’s a big night for the shebeen, but why is it almost empty?

Thursday December 26



Boipelo knows just how to get her sister-in-law’s back-up. Revelations by the other moms leave Lesedi horrified. Tau’s act of sympathy is taken the wrong way.

Friday December 27

Ayanda’s worry turns into horror when she hears why her daughter went missing. Mpho isn’t ready to host half of Jozi for New Year. Crazy J makes a spur-of-the moment decision which he hopes is not a mistake.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.