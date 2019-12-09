‘Generations’ this week: Will Bulelwa’s revelation change Joshua’s fate?

Monday December 9

When their plans go awry, Sphe decides to be spontaneous. It’s one thing after the other for the overwhelmed new parents. Pele isn’t sure if he should believe his fellow mkhaya.

Tuesday December 10

Lesedi receives an offer of help. Will Bulelwa’s revelation change Joshua’s fate? Crazy J is upset when Palesa ruins a good thing for him.

Wednesday December 11



Ayanda realises she wasn’t the only one who was damaged by the rape. Smanga picks up all is not okay with this big brother. Nontle makes a decision which shocks her mother.

Thursday December 12

Sphe has ulterior motives when she does a favour for someone. Tau is determined to be there for his woman no matter what. Bulelwa is stunned to hear who is waiting for her in her office.

Friday December 13

Gog’Flo thinks the Morokas are finally doing what’s right but Lucy has doubts. In their quest to spice things up, the couple get way more than they bargained for. Joshua is sickeningly smug about why he’s at Ezweni.

