‘Muvhango’ this week: Vho-Masindi’s leaked photo causes a stir in Thathe

Monday December 23

Azwindini is suspicious of the hero that has just walked in on their lives. Sparks fly between Gugu and Qhawe, she is not sure whether she can work with him. Vho-Mukondeleli tries to mend the rift between Mpfareni and Vhangani.

Tuesday December 24

As the royal house prepares for a Christmas lunch, they also prepare to protect Vho-Masindi from sleep-walking. Gugu is looking forward to a new beginning with her taxi venture and Qhawe but Imani keeps on probing holes. Vhangani continues to suspect Mpfareni for gambling but Mpfareni has something else to show Vhangani – a photo of Vho-Masindi performing witchcraft.

Wednesday December 25

Azwindini is determined to solve the mystery around the man who saved his mother. Gugu is distracted by the employee she has inherited along with the new business. A photo goes viral with serious repercussions for the royal family.

Thursday December 26

Vho-Masindi’s leaked photo pushes the villagers to accuse her of witchcraft and want her to be dealt with. Gugu thinks Qhawe stepped out of place and she offends him with her response. Vhangani and Mpfareni’s relationship takes more strain as her gambling addiction becomes evident.

Friday December 27

Vho-Masindi succumbs to the decided fate that the villagers have chosen for her. Qhawe gives Gugu exactly what she asked for. Vhangani gets the biggest panic of his life.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.