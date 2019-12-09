‘Muvhango’ this week: There is a witch on the loose in Thathe

Monday December 9

Mpho is anxious about what the future holds for her and Azwindini. There is a paranormal activity in the royal house. James is stabbed in the back by his business partners.

Tuesday December 10

Vho-Masondi’s behaviour gets erratic and she fires a royal maid. Tenda makes KK an offer he can’t refuse. Marang works towards winning Lesedi over.

Wednesday December 11

The celebration of Mpho’s graduation erupts into an eye catching spectacle. The battle for Qalabosha’s shares continues. Vho-Masindi is confused as she is followed by three strange women.

Thursday December 12

The lines between dreams and reality are blurred when Vho-Masindi is visited by three strange women. James wonders if he has made a mistake by going into partnership with a secretive black horse. Vhangani finds out what Mpfareni has been hiding from him all along.

Friday December 13

Evidence is piling up; there might be a witch on the loose in Thathe. KK warns James that he has survived but the war is far from over. Vhangani bails himself and Mpfareni out of stokvel debts.

