‘Generations: The Legacy’ renewed for two seasons as Candice Modiselle exits soapie

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Marula Pictures have announced that Generations: The Legacy has been recommissioned for two new seasons. This after reports of an apparent deadlock in contractual negotiations which would have seen the soapie being canned from the channel.

The public broadcaster said in a statement: “The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and Morula Pictures are pleased to announce that Generations: The Legacy has been recommissioned for two new seasons. The common ground reached by the two parties stems from the fact that the soap has maintained its spot as South Africa’s most loved soap for the past 28 years. Generations: The Legacy will continue uninterrupted and audiences will be spoilt with fresh episodes throughout December and the rest of 2020.

This as actor Candice Modiselle announces her exit from the show.

In a lengthy social media post, Modiselle announced that her journey on the soapie ended last week on episode 260.

She wrote: “Truly one of the most bittersweet moments of my career to actively leave a place I’ve called home. What started off as three months of the antagonising rebel who eventually won over Lesedi’s friendship became three years of the Lerato Matema coming-of-age story. Silly crushes, secrets, drug addiction, activism, kidnappings, campaigns, sisterhood, a sense of belonging, struggles with identity and young love.

“I’ll use the next few days and posts to thank the people that added colour to Lerato’s black and white world and express my gratitude to the cast and crew that gave me wings to bring the character to life. For now, all I can say is thank you. To the viewers that showed me so much love and support, thank you. It’s been such a blessing to work with some of Africa’s most celebrated storytellers to give rise to this fictional character that the world now knows as ‘Lerato Matema’. So yes, it may be the end of my journey on Generations: The Legacy, but it’s the beginning of so many new chapters.”

She said she had taken a “slight” break from acting to focus on her youth skills development company and hoped to return to theatre and venture onto the big screen.

