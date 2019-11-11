‘Muvhango’ this week: A video threatens to ruin Imani’s life

Monday November 11

The Mukwevho family finally accepts Gizara’s daughter as one of their own. Imani’s mistakes prove to be the gift that keeps on giving. Dee faces the truth about her future with Tenda.

Tuesday November 12

To everyone’s surprise, Vho-Masindi warms up to Shaz. A stressed Imani waits for Vuyo to take revenge. Dee experiences contractions, are her labour pains kicking in?

Wednesday November 13

Gugu antagonises an unhinged Vuyo for the sake of Imani. Rendani realises her love life has hit rock bottom. Tenda and Dee panic when they come across complications with the baby.

Thursday November 14

Imani is desperate to get hold of the video that threatens to ruin her life. Rendani discovers that her desires are opposite to what she preferred them to be. Dee is confronted with motherhood challenges.

Friday November 15

Vuyo gives Imani an ultimatum that can save her reputation but destroy her friend. Dee has to come to terms with the fact that Tenda marrying her seems futile.

