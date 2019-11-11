Alfred’s plan backfires this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday November 11

Tumishang’s rights are violated and he decides to take action. Alfred’s plan backfires. Phomolo learns some horrific truths about a lady who is in his nephew’s life.

Tuesday November 12

Tumishang is caught between a rock and a hard place regarding what to do with the Kgomos. Sthoko seems to be fighting a losing battle when Manaka and Carol continue to make things harder for her. Lehasa doesn’t want to engage Phomolo on a sensitive personal subject.

Wednesday November 13

Leeto is intrigued to learn something about Tumishang from Tbose. Phomolo discovers a shocking revelation from Lehasa regarding Lelo. Principal is disappointed by a close colleague’s confession.

Thursday November 14

There’s one hole in Tumishang’s defence that keeps widening. Phomolo forces Lehasa to examine his relationship with Lelo. It’s evaluation time at Turf High and Manaka finds himself faced with a huge decision.

Friday November 15

The body of a young woman is found in the veld near Polokwane. The kind words of a former student changes the resolute mind of a once loved teacher. Rachel has some brazen words for a local blogger.

