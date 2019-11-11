‘Generations’ this week: A half-naked Lerato makes a surprise discovery

Monday November 11

It’s only been one night and Palesa already regrets moving in. A chance encounter with a pastor makes Ayanda’s blood run cold. Fikile is in for a shock when she arrives at the party.

Tuesday November 12

A half-naked Lerato makes a surprise discovery. Mrekza is at wits’ end with his wife’s behaviour. Gadaffi breaks bad news to his dinner date.

Wednesday November 13

Lucy is nearing breaking point as she gets hit from all sides. Aliko reveals his true colours when Tau confronts him. An unexpected kiss leaves two youngsters on a high.

Thursday November 14

The money drop goes pear-shaped when a gun is revealed. Visiting her friends leaves Lesedi feeling more excluded than ever. Fikile is on her way but Nonkuleleko isn’t ready yet.

Friday November 15

Getting what you want isn’t all that satisfying when you’re plagued by your conscience. Gadaffi plots with the police. Jack is looking out for numero uno.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.