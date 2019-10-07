‘Muvhango’ this week: Mulimisi reveals some unsettling truths

Monday October 7

Azwindini’s future becomes dark and uncertain as his lovesick captor’s mind unravels. James finds himself at the mercy of Moliehi’s devious manipulations. Vhangani’s success as a singer is a thorn in Vho-Masindi’s side.

Tuesday October 8

Senamile’s mania reaches breaking point and sends shock waves through the royal house. James is keen to prove his innocence but it seems things are about to get worse. Vho-Mukondeleli’s attempt to gag Vhangani actually reignites Vhangani’s talent.

Wednesday October 9

Mpho seems to have sustained strange injuries from the scuffle with Senamile. When James realises that Moliehi played him, his position is threatened at Qalabosha. The amount of attention that Vhangani is getting provokes Vho-Mukondleli.

Thursday October 10

Mulimisi reveals some unsettling truths. James and Marang’s nightmare has just begun, the worst is yet to come. Vhangani receives news that makes him the happiest man alive.

Friday October 11

Mulalo stumbles upon some information that could turn Thathe upside down. Is this the beginning of the end of the James and Marang fairy tale? Vhangani has a surprise for Mpfareni but will she like it?

