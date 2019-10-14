Dr Mokoena delivers bad news to Smanga this week on ‘Generations’

Monday October 14

Dr Sylvaine makes a startling announcement to the expectant families. Palesa loses it with her employer and shocks herself with her reaction. Mazwi tries to push his agenda but ends up pushing buttons instead.

Tuesday October 15

The Morokas decide to put their plan on hold for now. Sphe and Zitha’s argument is abruptly cut short. Bulelwa is hurt when her help is rejected.

Wednesday October 16

Dr Mokoena delivers bad news to Smanga. Pele hears about the distress call and rushes to the scene. Two terrified onlookers make a quick getaway during an ugly shootout.

Thursday October 17

Another cop is murdered and the wrong person gets blamed. Palesa finds money while cleaning the house and pockets it. Lesedi is annoyed when Crazy J does what she tells him to.

Friday October 18

Nothing will deter Kabisi from his goal. Jack unknowingly asks the wrong man for help. Mazwi is shocked to hear the identities of the murder suspects.

