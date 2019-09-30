‘Generations’ this week: Smanga has a secret

Monday September 30

Smanga is ready to risk his life rather than be blind. This time pushy Boipelo has taken things too far. Lerato worries when Mpho riles up the staff.

Tuesday October 1

Tau agrees to something he never thought he would. Has Mrekza finally had enough of his wife’s stubbornness? Bulelwa is shocked to hear where Mazwi is off to.

Wednesday October 2

Lucy’s efforts are ruined when the wrong person says the wrong thing at the wrong time. Crazy J will do whatever it takes to secure his ‘new’ future, even if it means lying to Lesedi. Cosmo is put on the spot at work.

Thursday October 3

Boipelo’s letter shocks the Diales into silence. Two long-time enemies toast to their success. Smanga has a secret.

Friday October 4

Feeling your baby kick for the first time can be an overwhelming experience in more ways than one. The Moroka brothers realise they might have stumbled onto something big. Gog’Flo issues a stern warning to the queen of kasi.

