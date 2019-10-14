Yvonne is caught is caught in the action this week on ‘Scandal’

Monday October 14

Boniswa puts her foot down on a burgeoning friendship. Wesley takes a chance on love. The Ngemas wait for the answer that will decide their future.

Tuesday October 15

Yvonne’s fishing nets her a big, juicy prize. Layla is torn between head and heart. Kgosi is determined to get to the bottom of a hustle.

Wednesday October 16

Yvonne uses her newest suspicions to try and get into the blackmail business. Hlengiwe and Dintle clash over territory. Kgosi spots an opportunity in a new market.

Thursday October 17

Yvonne sets about trying to obtain evidence of her burning suspicion. Dintle makes an effort to handle her current workplace adversary. Kgosi gets into a new venture.

Friday October 18

Yvonne is caught while trying to collect the second piece to a puzzle. Dintle’s inexperience could compromise a lucrative deal if she doesn’t think fast. Kgosi’s mission, should he choose to accept it, will send him downtown.

