Grace sees Boniswa in a compromising situation this week on ‘Scandal’

Citizen reporter
Watch ‘Scandal’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday September 30
A mother faces off with her son’s partner and takes questionable action to “get to know him better”. A conversation with an ex sets Dintle on an exciting new journey. A mysterious sign leads Gloria to a scandalised conclusion.

Tuesday October 1

Chumani is disturbed by Boniswa’s insistence that he not kiss and tell. Hlengiwe is horrified by the prospect of Dintle’s possible elevation. Maletsatsi attempts to get confirmation of a worrying rumour.

Wednesday October 2

Boniswa has a shocking reason for not wanting a colleague in Johannesburg. Dintle is pained to have come full circle. Lindiwe has a plan to save her family.

Thursday October 3

Grace sees Boniswa in a compromising situation and has a slip of the tongue in front of Yvonne. Dintle does something phenomenal but her efforts are not recognised. Lindiwe approaches her father’s enemy for help.

Friday October 4

Boniswa realises that her secret has to be dealt with before it explodes. Dintle has a life changing interaction with a surprising benefactor. Lindiwe is ready to tell her mother all is lost when she gets a phone call.

