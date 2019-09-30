Grace sees Boniswa in a compromising situation this week on ‘Scandal’

Tuesday October 1
Chumani is disturbed by Boniswa’s insistence that he not kiss and tell. Hlengiwe is horrified by the prospect of Dintle’s possible elevation. Maletsatsi attempts to get confirmation of a worrying rumour.
Wednesday October 2
Boniswa has a shocking reason for not wanting a colleague in Johannesburg. Dintle is pained to have come full circle. Lindiwe has a plan to save her family.
Thursday October 3
Grace sees Boniswa in a compromising situation and has a slip of the tongue in front of Yvonne. Dintle does something phenomenal but her efforts are not recognised. Lindiwe approaches her father’s enemy for help.
Friday October 4
Boniswa realises that her secret has to be dealt with before it explodes. Dintle has a life changing interaction with a surprising benefactor. Lindiwe is ready to tell her mother all is lost when she gets a phone call.
