‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Clement blackmails Pretty

Picture: Skeem Saam's Facebook page

Watch ‘Skeem Saam’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday September 30

Overwhelmed by a guilty conscience, Lehasa attempts to make a call to someone he wronged in the past. Pretty arrives with a classmate that leaves everyone in the household star struck. MaNtuli’s new tenant is resourceful in ways that she couldn’t have imagined.

Tuesday October 1

Kat is getting uncomfortable with the chemistry between Pretty and himself. Clement is not happy with the mark that Manaka gave him for the short story assignment.

Wednesday October 2

Pretty crosses a potentially dangerous line with her brother’s best friend. Charles worries about the release of his nemesis from prison. Clement struggles to get through to Manaka.

Thursday October 3

Rachel pulls a stunt that threatens to ruin Marothi’s plans with a certain beauty queen. Clement blackmails Pretty. Principal makes a ruling that upsets Manaka.

Friday October 4

Nimza is shocked to realise the fate of his relationship. A suspicious wife walks in on her husband’s innocent business meeting. Two neighbours compete for the services of a young landscaper.

