Dintle finds a new opportunity in a surprising place this week on ‘Scandal’

Monday September 23

Quinton gets a new business partner and Yvonne is unsettled by the turn of events. Xolile is forced to make a big decision. Time is running out for the Ngemas.

Tuesday September 24

Xolile and Romeo try to figure out their new lives. Damon has some challenging questions for Layla. Caiphus reveals a side venture in which he is involved.

Wednesday September 25

Chumani has to make a decision which will affect both his professional and private life. Hlengiwe receives good news and bad news. The Ngemas consider solutions to their dead end.

Thursday September 26

Boniswa is still dealing with one shock when she is dealt a second blow. Damon employs underhand tactics to try and manage his sister. Mlungisi makes a radical decision for his family without their buy-in.

Friday September 27

Boniswa and Chumani find themselves on opposite sides of an argument – one that could split them forever. Dintle spies a new opportunity in a surprising place. Lindiwe and Zinzile try to get Mlungisi to change his mind on the family’s future.

