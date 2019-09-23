‘Skeem Saam’ this week: Lehasa has a request that makes Lelo uneasy

Monday September 23

Lelo gets the ball rolling on the next phase of her plan. The whole of Turf raves about Kelebogile Kgomo. Pretty and Kat schedule their next session much to some people’s disapproval.

Tuesday September 24

Lehasa has a request that makes Lelo uneasy. MaNtuli is enticed by money from a stranger. Kat and Candice celebrate South Africa’s diversity in style.

Wednesday September 25

Two sworn enemies try to establish a new normal but it backfires. Lehasa will go to all lengths to keep Lelo’s parental rights at bay. An unlikely friendship brews between a chef and a law student.

Thursday September 26

Lehasa makes a spectacle of himself after receiving devastating news and his enemies celebrate. Pretty has a meltdown at Capsy’s when something evokes painful memories. MaNtuli is surprised to learn more about her new tenant and almost reneges on the agreement.

Friday September 27

An ally reaches out to Lehasa after his embarrassing video. A cooking experiment sparks chemistry between two “friends”. Someone gate-crashes Mokgadi’s great interview with a new star.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.