‘Generations’ this week: Sphe reveals startling news to the family

Monday September 23



The DNA results are back. Zitha comes through for her man when he needs it most. The captain finds an unexpected intruder in an unexpected place and pulls a gun on him.

Tuesday September 24



Mrekza is getting increasingly frustrated with his wife. Tau extends a helping hand to an old enemy. Cosmo realises their situation is even more dire than he thought.

Wednesday September 25



The newlyweds receive an early morning visitor and she’s not playing around. Lesedi panics after feeling a sharp, stabbing pain. Smanga realises all is not okay with him but tries to hide the fact.

Thursday September 26

Mazwi is stunned to hear what Kabisi is planning. Bulelwa is again caught between a rock and a hard place. Sphe reveals startling news to the family.

Friday September 27



Crazy J overhears a conversation which sets his mind racing. Lucy and her sister-in-law come to blows. Can Jack’s revelation be the real thing?

