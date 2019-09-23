‘Muvhango’ this week: Moliehi and KK have a funeral to plan

Monday September 23

Mpho has a bad feeling about Senamile, and she also sees through her. An unexpected blast from the past – Skhu – returns to see Moliehi. Vho-Mukondeleli finds a new vocation and she is confident about it.

Tuesday September 24

Tenda thinks he saw a ghost. James’ prayers are answered and all seems well. Vhangani’s bubble bursts when he finds out Vho-Mukondeli will be competing with him.

Wednesday September 25

Tenda bumps into an old enemy – he is not impressed at all. Moliehi seems to be back to her old antics. Vho-Mukondeleli seeks help from an unlikely ally.

Thursday September 26

Senamile brazenly lures Azwindini into her web of deceit. At the expense of her own blood, Moliehi crafts the most evil plan to get back at James. Vho-Mukondeleli manages to hit all the right notes, leaving Vhangani a little uneasy.

Friday September 27

Tendamudzimu pitches up and dredges up Senamile’s past. Moliehi and KK have a funeral to plan. Poor Mpho has been summoned to judge Vho-Mukondeleli’s chances at the competition.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.