‘Scandal’ this week: Boniswa brings out the worst in Xolile

Monday August 12

Chumani presents an ultimatum. Neo’s old nature comes to the fore, making his betrayers fearful. The investor’s daughter is excited about her first date with her father’s protege.

Tuesday August 13

The Langas decide on their future. Yvonne is way too sure of her accomplice for Quinton’s liking. Stokkies becomes an unlikely Cupid for Zweli.

Wednesday August 14

The Langas confront the possibility of a bigger loss. The Chillax owners receive an intriguing offer but don’t know if they can trust it. Stokkies has success with his mission.

Thursday August 15

Ndumiso and Kgosi have the wool pulled over their eyes and decide to take matters into their own hands. Boniswa brings out the worst in Xolile, but Chumani knows just what to say to comfort his sister. Father and daughter are equally seduced by Zweli.

Friday August 16

Quinton and Yvonne have something to celebrate and do so in the most unexpected way. Ndumiso and co experience major relief but it’s sadly short-lived. Xolile makes a hectic demand of her baby daddy. Someone from Zweli’s past confronts him unexpectedly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.