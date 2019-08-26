Seretse threatens Gugu’s new lover this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday August 26

Mpho’s recurring dream spells trouble for the royal house. KK reveals to the Zikalalas that he is Moliehi’s proxy. Sundani and Dee get kicked out of the house by Tendamudzimu.

Tuesday August 27

Mpho’s dreams manifest when a young man from her dreams claims to be a Mukwevho. Gugu gets a surprise when her lover from her past becomes present. Sundani’s tragic wedding propels her to seek a shoulder to cry on from Vho-Mukondeleli.

Wednesday August 28

The royal family refuses to entertain the young man whose name is Kgosi and claims to be a Mukwevho. Gugu’s love hole is filled when she reconnects with her past lover. Vho-Mukondeleli sides with Sundani against Teboho and Mulalo.

Thursday August 29

There is a letter that proves that Kgosi is a Mukwevho. Seretse shows signs of jealousy over Gugu’s new lover from the past. Sundani is rejected when she seeks intervention from her uncles.

Friday August 30

The letter from Kgosi reveals that Vhangani knows everything. Seretse’s jealousy bubbles when he threatens Gugu’s new lover. Mpho invites Sundani for consultation and Sundani comes clean.

