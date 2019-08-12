‘Muvhango’ this week: James is expected to answer for Moliehi’s shooting

Monday August 12

Tenda stops Vhutshilo from making the most terrible mistake of his life. James is determined to put Moliehi in her place, but things get out of hand. Vho-Mukondeleli and Teboho are curious about what happened to Vhutshilo.

Tuesday August 13

Mulondo refuses to let go of his twin brother. James and Marang’s engagement party turns into a tragedy. Mulalo decides to shut down Vho-Mukondeleli’s WhatsApp group.

Wednesday August 14

Vhutshilo does the unthinkable, he hands himself over. Moliehi’s condition drastically takes a turn for the worst. Vho-Mukondeleli’s time on social media comes to an abrupt end.

Thursday August 15

Vhutshilo is ready to tell the sergeant how Tshamano died. James is expected to answer for Moliehi’s shooting. Sundani suggests that it’s time for Dee to go home.

Friday August 16

Susan’s prayers are answered when Vhutshilo is cut loose. James and Skhu get into a physical altercation due to Moliehi’s condition. Dee demands that Tenda pay for the damages.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.