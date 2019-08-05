Tenda puts his life on the line for Vhutshilo this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday August 5

Strange things are happening to Vhutshilo, and he has a mysterious fatal incident. James and Moliehi have an altercation that leads to an assault.

Tuesday August 6

Vhutshilo comes face to face with a ghost from the past. Moliehi drops the assault charges against James, but Marang questions James’ innocence. Azwindini has to make a decision that will change the course of his son’s life.

Wednesday August 7

Mulondo is back, and channels himself through Vhutshilo. James takes it to the next level when he asks Marang to officially move in with him. Vho-Mukondeleli’s social media group starts to make unpleasant waves in the Vhakwevho household.

Thursday August 8

It seems as if Mulondo has plans for Vhutshilo, but what are they? Marang can’t shake off the feeling that there is imminent danger in James’ house. Vho-Mukondeleli fears that Azwindini knows of the insults hurled on social media.

Friday August 9

Tenda puts his life on the line for Vhutshilo. Marang fears that her life is at risk and she is being followed. Teboho comes across scandalous information about the royal house.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.