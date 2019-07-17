PICS: Vukosi and Khensani get ready for biggest wedding in ‘Giyani: Land of Blood’

Giyani: Land of Blood’s Khensani Mudau may have asked for a small wedding from her husband-to-be Vukosi Moyo, but the mayor of Giyani is not budging. Though he told Khensani about a venue that only accommodates 300 people, one can only wonder how they will be able to finish the eight cows the mayor said he would slaughter for the wedding. After all, money is not a problem for Vukosi, who paid R150,000 lobola for his bride.

This despite Gladys Mudau’s disapproval of her daughter getting married to a psychopath, and Musa Baloyi drowning his sorrows over his ex-girlfriend marrying the man who broke them up.

Vukosi may have managed to convince Khensani that he will give her the small wedding she asked for, but according to the pictures Fumani Shilubana shared on social media, it’s safe to say Mzansi is about to witness the most beautiful Tsonga wedding on their TV screens.

All Shilubana managed to tell his followers was that they should stay glued to their screens.

He told one of his followers on social media: “Listen, we still have the biggest surprise in store for you guys… so excited it’s like I can tell you… and share. But people are going to want Tsonga man when we reveal this.”

Check out some of the pictures that were shared:

The Most beautiful thing you will ever see on South African TV. Xitsonga hi xiviri… Xitsonga in all its splendor. #giyanilandofblood pic.twitter.com/4OlRfKCn71 — IG:FumaniNShilubana (@FumaniShilubana) July 15, 2019

It's might not be the happiest day of her life but what the hell????????‍♀️ Khensani is getting married, this was indeed a beautiful wedding can't wait for everyone to see it.. #giyanisabc2 #giyanilandofblood #landofblood #wedding #tsongabride #traditionalwedding #tsongaqueen pic.twitter.com/x2PhzD2aRy — Mathabo Mothibe (@MathaboMothibe) July 15, 2019

There's excitement and anxiety about Vukosi and Khensani's wedding on #GiyaniLandOfBlood. Be sure to tune in Mon – Wed at 21:30 to see it all. pic.twitter.com/2bSLdbaJ3i — SABC_2 (@SABC_2) July 15, 2019

There was a time we were laughed & mocked for our bright colours. The Most beautiful thing you will ever see on South African TV. Xitsonga hi Xiviri… Xitsonga in all its splendor. #GiyaniLandofBlood pic.twitter.com/Pb7NcSdN4P — IG:FumaniNShilubana (@FumaniShilubana) July 17, 2019

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

