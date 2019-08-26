Soapies 26.8.2019 08:51 am

Lehasa catches Lelo in a lie this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Skeem Saam's Facebook page

Picture: Skeem Saam's Facebook page

Watch ‘Skeem Saam’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday August 26

Marothi asks Ramashala for a huge favour to save his wife from what he now believes she has done. Ramolao advises Koloi of a way he and his friends can take action against Lehasa.

Tuesday August 27

Lehasa catches Lelo in a lie and wastes no time in speaking his mind. Ramolao has an urgent request for MaNtuli for the action lawsuit meeting. Someone posts a nasty comment on Mapitsi’s blog.

Wednesday August 28

Malebana receives a shocking report. Ramashala discovers very intriguing news about Lelo’s gun. Someone is irate to find that she can no longer do damage to Mapitsi.

Thursday August 29

Despite his wife’s resistance, Marothi is intent on settling an old score. A frenemy seethes with jealousy as she successfully hacks Mapitsi’s computer. The striking workers have a leg up on their former boss.

Friday August 30

Mapitsi’s anonymous troll strikes again, this time using her blog to post a provocative insert. Lelo is floored when an officer of the law shows up at her doorstep with a search warrant. Marothi grows worried when he learns that a nemesis has landed in Los Angeles looking for something.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Things get explosive between Lelo and Rachel this week on ‘Skeem Saam’ 19.8.2019
‘Skeem Saam’ this week: A husband nearly stumbles upon his wife’s secret 12.8.2019
Leeto drops a bombshell on Marothi on ‘Skeem Saam’ this week 5.8.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 