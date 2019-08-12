‘Skeem Saam’ this week: A husband nearly stumbles upon his wife’s secret

Monday August 12

Rachel’s freedom is on the line and her family prays for her. Tbose’s recent experience makes him second guess his decision. Noah and Clement weigh in on the factory fire case and make a decision to handle certain matters.

Tuesday August 13

A sworn enemy intent on digging Rachel’s grave seems to have won. Tbose throws his toys out of the cot when he doesn’t get his way with Mapitsi. A grieving relative decides to focus on his number one priority instead of joining some activists.

Wednesday August 14

Rachel and Marothi stress over the outcome of the hearing. Tbose is bummed when a love interest turns down his proposition for a date.

Thursday August 15

Rachel contemplates more lethal measures to solve her problems. Botshelo has territorial issues over her new hunk and is peeved at a friend. Marothi is made to feel more and more like a geriatric.

Friday August 16

A husband nearly stumbles upon his wife’s secret. The friction between two flatmates over a guy heightens.

