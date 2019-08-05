Leeto drops a bombshell on Marothi on ‘Skeem Saam’ this week

Monday August 5

The Kunutus are devastated by the results of Rachel’s bail hearing. Sis Ouma calls Shivambu to plant ideas in his head about Koloi and Billy’s future. Tbose is impelled to take on more responsibility for Pitsi.

Tuesday August 6

Marothi receives an alarming phone call about a loved one. Mapitsi drops a bombshell on a certain tenant about their living arrangements. A raging Ramolao gives Sis Ouma an ultimatum.

Wednesday August 7

Marothi’s faith in salvaging some damaged evidence is restored. Sis Ouma pitches a story that intrigues Mapitsi. Tbose’s efforts to reunite with son and baby mama are temporarily curbed.

Thursday August 8

Marothi’s grand plan to save his wife amounts to nothing. MaNtuli gets an unexpected guest. Mapitsi attempts damage control with the Maputlas.

Friday August 9

Leeto drops a bombshell on Marothi, leaving him floored. Botshelo jabs Mapitsi with questions about Tbose that leave her stung. Pretty nudges MaNtuli to take certain steps to protect herself from Lehasa.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.