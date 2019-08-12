‘Generations’ this week: Things get tense at the lobola negotiations

Monday August 12

Mrekza has a nightmare and decides to take action. Tau makes a heartfelt appeal on behalf of his brother. Panic stations as Jack does a runner.

Tuesday August 13

Pele is taken aback and intrigued by Palesa’s revelation. Zondiwe tries to help and gets a tongue-lashing for her trouble. Lerato unwittingly puts her foot in it.

Wednesday August 14

Things get tense at the lobola negotiations. Zitha realises her man has pulled a fast one on them. Crazy J needs Mpho’s help to pull off his plan.

Thursday August 15

Jack leaves a clue for himself. Gadaffi makes a breakthrough. Lucy finds compromising a bitter pill to swallow.

Friday August 16

Has Gog’Flo bitten off more than she can chew? Palesa puts herself at risk to get vital information. Sphe is shocked by what she finds at the Mabaso house.

