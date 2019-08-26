‘Generations’ this week: The Russians have managed to track Tshidi down

Monday August 26

Lucy calls Mrekza out on being jealous of her. Jack’s world is turned upside down all over again. Lerato’s surprise goes very wrong when she realises what’s going down.

Tuesday August 27

Pele makes a desperate last-ditch attempt to get his man. Seeing Boipelo in her wedding garb sets Cosmo’s heart aflutter. Zondiwe gets a message which makes her blood run cold.

Wednesday August 28

Fikile goes all out to charm the man she’s after. Zitha’s sins are catching up with her. Mpho gets an ultimatum – either he gets his act together or his secret gets exposed.

Thursday August 29

Is Crazy J developing a crush on his friend? Mrekza’s bad attitude is about to backfire. The Russians have managed to track Tshidi down.

Friday August 30

Smanga invites a sexy, feisty lady out to lunch. It’s the big wedding day and the groom is nowhere to be found. Angry Gadaffi is determined to teach his charge a lesson

