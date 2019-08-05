‘Generations’ this week: Jack’s rage pushes him beyond self-control

Monday August 5

Zitha thinks her plan is working – little does she know. Roberts is worried when Pele insists on fighting fire with fire. Mazwi unknowingly plants a seed in his business partner’s head.

Tuesday August 6

Jack’s rage pushes him beyond self-control. Gadaffi desperately wants to believe Tau is right. Lucy catches her family in the act.

Wednesday August 7

Sphe hears faint shouting coming from the Mabaso study. Lerato realises something fishy is going on with Palesa. Just when Mrekza has it all planned out, the wheels come off.

Thursday August 8

The Diales are floored to find out who their visitor is. Terrified Zitha struggles to keep her balance. Pele feels terrible about the favour Gog’Flo asks him.

Friday August 9

Lucy meets her match. Gadaffi loses it when Mpho hits on the truth. Crazy J is starting to get suspicious about Lesedi.

