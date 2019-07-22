‘The Queen’ this week: Brutus and Shaka face a new enemy

Monday July 22

Jerry is ambushed. Harriet’s hands are tied while her enemies think about getting revenge.

Tuesday July 23

Jerry finds out the cancer has spread. Brutus and Shaka face a new enemy. Kagiso has a tough decision to make.

Wednesday July 24

Harriet has to take matters into her own hands and deal with a nagging frenemy head on. Shaka and Brutus are finding it hard to settle in their new place.

Thursday July 25

Jerry and Vuyiswa choose love. While Shaka and Brutus prepare to fight for their lives, Harriet sees another door close in her face.

Friday July 26

The Khozas give in and accept their fate but things are about to change again. The Maakes’ fortunes change for the worse.

