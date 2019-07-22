Tbose gives Sihle an ultimatum this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday July 22

Lehasa tastes victory over factory woes. MaNtuli’s world caves in on her. Kat seals a closed chapter of his life.

Tuesday July 23

A raging fire in Turfloop may have destroyed more than just a building. Kat tells Granny about a potential purchase that might change his life for good.

Wednesday July 24

The Seakamelas are worried about the whereabouts of their matriarch. Tbose gives Sihle an ultimatum. Leeto is adamant about hiding certain information from his parents.

Thursday July 25

Lehasa has an epiphany that has him suspecting a loved one of foul play. The Maputla brothers finally come clean to the family about the secrets they’ve been keeping lately.

Friday July 26

A Turfloop family’s worst fears are confirmed. Meikie goes against what John has asked her to do as she struggles with Tbose’s decision.

