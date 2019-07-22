‘Generations’ this week: Panicked Zitha knows her secret may soon be out

Monday July 22

Reality is about to hit the Diales in a big way. Smanga is shocked to see what his actions have caused. Is Gadaffi ready to put an end to his suffering?

Tuesday July 23

Pele isn’t sure whether to believe Luke’s story. Tau keeps his promise to a desperate young boy. Vengeful Hendrik urges his friend to fight back.

Wednesday July 24

Jack isn’t making things easy for his lover. Mpho reads a forgotten note and breaks down. Lerato finds an ugly surprise waiting for her.

Thursday July 25

Gog’Flo breaks startling news to the Diales. Panicked Zitha knows her secret may soon be out. Mazwi puts his foot down about Sphe supporting a friend.

Friday July 26

Jack is unnerved about what the sangoma reveals. Smanga receives a package and is horrified by what’s inside. Will Zondiwe get through to hardcore Tau?

