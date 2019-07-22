Susan makes a shocking confession this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday July 22

Tenda finds out who really killed Tshamano. Shumi’s antenatal depression worsens. Warona is not convinced that she made the right thing by staying in Johannesburg.

Tuesday July 23

Susan makes a shocking confession and Azwindini does not buy it. Mulalo insists that Shumi is just looking for attention. Imani confronts James about the way he treats Marang, and she gets surprising news.

Wednesday July 24

Azwindini finds out who really killed Tshamano. Shumi is rushed to hospital. Marang is convinced that James is breaking up with her.

Thursday July 25

Azwindini goes to beg Tenda for a favour – will Tenda help him? Shumi makes a decision regarding her own future. KK does not react well to James and Marang’s news.

Friday July 26

Tenda tells Sundani who his brother’s killer is. Teboho struggles to let go of Shumi’s baby. Moliehi is incensed by Marang’s behaviour.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.