‘Muvhango’ this week: Another mysterious murder occurs in Thathe

Monday July 8

Azwindini has to bail Vhutshilo out after he messes up. Mulondo wants Shumi’s baby to come stay with them. Nare proposes to Warona, however her response it’s not what he hoped for.

Tuesday July 9

Vho-Makhadzi has a heart to heart with Vhutshilo. Mulalo brings his baby home, however, he gets more than he bargained for. Warona gives Nare an ultimatum – its either he gets a job or loses her.

Wednesday July 10

Another mysterious murder occurs in Thathe. Shumi decides to return after she disappeared for some time. Nare lands himself a job, all for Warona.

Thursday July 11

Tenda blames Susan for Tshamano’s death. Teboho worries over Shumi’s behaviour towards her new born baby. Warona convinces KK to listen to Nare’s business proposal.

Friday July 12

Tenda demands an autopsy on his brother to ease his pain. For once, Teboho genuinely helps somebody, and she feels great about it. KK is sold by Warona’s proposal.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.