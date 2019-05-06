‘Scandal! this week’: Mthunzi spins a wild story to appease his captor

Monday May 6

Mthunzi realises he’s in a hopeless situation as his attempt at survival fails him. A mother finds herself homeless and gets an offer that’s hard to refuse. A journalist’s dream is crushed.

Tuesday May 7

Mthunzi spins a wild story to appease his captor, but will he be believed? A husband and father does something uncharacteristic to begin mending fences. Walter and Vernon agree to adopt an optimistic outlook about a disappointing outcome.

Wednesday May 8

The bear baits Mthunzi into showing his hand and Mthunzi, in an attempt to save his bacon, pulls out all stops. Mlungisi and Gloria talk at cross purposes and she gets the wrong end of the stick. Dintle digs into a ‘friend’s’ life and is stunned by what she discovers.

Thursday May 9

Xolile is put in a tight corner. Zinzi takes a stance which alarms Lindi. Dintle makes her move.

Friday May 10

Romeo and Chumani come to a new realisation about the plan for revenge. Zinzile is moved by a new friend’s kindness. Dintle plans to bag a new rich guy.

