Tshidi makes a shocking discovery after collapsing this week on ‘Generations’

Monday May 6

Jack has a man in the Moroka house. What is he up to now? Tshidi makes a shocking discovery after collapsing. Crazy J has to think on his feet when a couple of unwelcome visitors put him on the spot.

Tuesday May 7

Sphe begs for a man’s life to be spared. Zondiwe picks up that something is seriously amiss. Sipho does a live interview which leaves everyone in shock.

Wednesday May 8

Mpho is excited when he gets a lead. Gadaffi is bemused by what his wife asks him. Lerato has a big decision to make.

Thursday May 9

Crazy J learns the hard way that actions have consequences. A passenger arrives at the airport looking drained and sickly. Two ex-lovers say their goodbyes.

Friday May 10

Tshidi is caught out in her lie. Zitha makes it clear she will live her life her way. Tau is not about to let a wayward employee go unpunished.

