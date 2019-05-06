Rachel threatens Celia and Charles this week on ‘Skeem Saam’

Monday May 6

In order to cover up his trip to Jozi, Kwaito makes up a lie that further enrages MaNtuli. Leshole cannot believe his eyes when he meets someone he never thought he’d ever see again.

Tuesday May 7

Rachel is chuffed to learn that Marothi has someone vouching for him in the Turf Police. Kwaito faces an upset girlfriend when MaNtuli blabbers to her about a certain interview. Kenny’s dreams to nab Nomasonto are permanently curbed.

Wednesday May 8

Rachel is floored when she learns Marothi’s version of what really happened to Angie Maphuthuma. Kwaito receives a gift from one of his lovers while another one plans an anniversary luncheon. Nomasonto is unimpressed when an ex-fling tries to dissuade her from seeing Leshole.

Thursday May 9

Kwaito paints himself into a corner by lying to Elizabeth. Rachel threatens Celia and Charles, also throwing an ultimatum at Nimza while she’s at it. Leshole lies to Big Boy in order to impress Nomasonto.

Friday 10 May 2019

Babeile and Malebana make a crucial discovery regarding Angie’s death. Elizabeth pays a surprise visit where a celebration is going on. Big Boy finds a certain receipt that breaks his heart.

