‘Muvhango’ this week: Skhumbuzo drops an unpleasant bombshell on Moliehi

Monday May 6

Strange things are happening to Mpho, and Mulimisi is to blame. Skhu pays Gugu a visit to make a truce and an unexpected goodbye. Tenda pulls out all the stops to have Sundani as his date for the president’s ball.

Tuesday May 7

Mulimisi has a message from the ancestors for the royal house, which might lead to their final destruction. Gugu is conflicted when she is asked to stretch her hand and comfort her worst enemy. Tenda admits his flaws to a forgiving Sundani.

Wednesday May 8

Mulimisi warns Mpho against making a wrong decision. KK makes Skhumbuzo an offer he can’t refuse. Sundani puts Tenda on the spot when she makes an unlawful demand.

Thursday May 9

Mpho suffers another setback, this time her health is deteriorating. Skhumbuzo drops an unpleasant bombshell on Moliehi. Tenda assures Sundani that she won’t be fighting for his attention.

Friday May 10

Mpho miraculously disappears on Azwindini’s account. Skhu refuses to reveal the buyer of his shares. Teboho deliberately gatecrashes Sundani’s event.

