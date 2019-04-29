Ndumiso throws Smanga under the bus this week on ‘Generations’

Monday April 29

Zitha says goodbye to the only family she has. Sphe is frustrated because Mazwi won’t be honest with her. Ayanda is disgusted when her colleagues gang up on her.

Tuesday April 30

Ndumiso throws Smanga under the bus. Tau gets hardcore, has had enough of the arrogant young Moroka. Mpho doesn’t take kindly to being threatened.

Wednesday May 1

Jack has to think fast to ensure his secret remains safe. The VOTE staff are horrified by what’s in the package that was delivered. Lucy is back in the interrogation seat.

Thursday May 2

The strain of the last few months finally gets too much for Sphe. Zitha’s secret is out. Lerato cyber-stalks her crush.

Friday May 3

Mpho realises he is suspect number one. The men hone in on the blackmailer but will they get to him in time? Smanga takes on his rival in public. Who will win?

