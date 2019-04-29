Vho-Mukondeleli exposes Seani this week on ‘Muvhango’

Monday April 29

Vho-Masindi is heartbroken and soon to depart. James has Moliehi in the corner, where he always wanted her. Vho-Mukondeleli exposes Seani’s transgressions.

Tuesday April 30

Mpho is not impressed by Susan’s actions. Skhumbuzo is in for a high jump. Seani’s real reason why she came back is revealed.

Wednesday May 1

The royal house resolves Lindeleni’s surrogacy issue. Moliehi is beaten by James at her own game. Vhangani is drowning is trouble, and he tries to undo the damage between him and Mpfareni but it’s too late.

Thursday May 2

Gizara shocks the elders when he reminds them that they still don’t have a wife who will give the chief sons. James comes to Moliehi with a suggestion that further threatens Moliehi position. Vhangani makes a decision that leaves Mpfareni speechless, he wants to tie the knot.

Friday May 3

Mpho wakes up in Mulimis’ hut. James and Marang’s relationship is like a dagger in Moliehi’s heart. Tenda’s jealousy takes the front seat when he sees Sundani flirting with another man.

