Matrone finds out about Jacob’s history this week on ‘7de Laan’

Monday December 17

Will Esti figure out who Ben is seeing? Matrone is shocked when she hears gossip about Hilda.

Tuesday December 18

Jacob is confronted with secrets from his past. Fikani develops feelings for someone special.

Wednesday December 19

Lesedi encourages Bonita to move on with her life. Aggie is excited about her future with Vince.

Thursday December 20

Mariaan asks Andrè for legal advice. Diederik and Olivia spend quality time together.

Friday December 21

Connie struggles to hide her true feelings. Matrone finds out about Jacob’s history.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.