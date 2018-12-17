Vuyiswa makes a shocking discovery this week on ‘The Queen’

Monday December 17

The Khozas lose their enemy, again. Vuyiswa and Zack are ready to go public. Funeral arrangements are on.

Tuesday December 18

Zack is put under pressure by his colleagues to make an unpopular decision.

Wednesday December 19

Brutus makes a great sacrifice. Goodness starts working on Thabiso. Zack shocks Vuyiswa with his revelations.

Thursday December 20

Vuyiswa makes up her mind. Schumacher flexes his toy boy status. Goodness stirs up some trouble.

Friday December 21

Thabiso lies to Siyanda about having plans with the boys. Vuyiswa makes a shocking discovery.

