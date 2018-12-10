 
Soapies 10.12.2018 06:26 am

Brutus gives Prince his blessing this week on ‘The Queen’

Citizen reporter
From fighting sexual assault, paternity tests and love affairs, don’t miss a moment of the action.

Watch ‘The Queen’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday December 10

Brutus finally accepts Bheki. Brutus gives Prince his blessing. Martha comes up with a plan to get rid of Schumacher.

Tuesday December 11

Brutus races against time. Patronella puts Mziwoxolo in his place.

Wednesday December 12

Brutus is devastated. Diamond cooks up a new plan to attack the Khozas. Gracious makes a big decision about her future with Schumacher.

Thursday December 13

Brutus deals with his loss by lashing out. Schumacher shows Mziwoxolo who the boss is.

Friday December 14

Schumacher and Gracious bond. Meanwhile, Diamond is cornered by the Khoza men.

