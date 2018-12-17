; Nkunzi investigates the truth about MaNgcobo’s pregnancy this week on ‘Uzalo’ – The Citizen
 
Nkunzi investigates the truth about MaNgcobo’s pregnancy this week on ‘Uzalo’

Picture: Uzalo on Facebook

Watch ‘Uzalo’ this week as the drama unfolds.

Monday December 17

MaMlambo gets discharged from hospital, she fails to tell Nkunzi about the weird dreams. MaNgcobo panics when MaMlambo recalls her visit in hospital. Mrs Madlala wants to take her relationship with Sbu to the next level.

Tuesday December 18

Sbu and Fikile need to get to the millions before GC puts in his sticky fingers.

Wednesday  December 19

Madlala gets heartbroken when her friends force her to see the truth.

Thursday December 20

Sbu and Fikile’s con becomes a criminal case, Nkunzi investigates the truth about MaNgcobo’s pregnancy, and Mastermind gets into trouble in prison.

Friday  December 21

Njeza threatens Mastermind. Mrs Madlala wants Mondli to arrest Sbu and Fikile. Thobile asks Mxolisi and Zekhethelo to love one another.

