MaNgcobo tells Nosipho that she is not pregnant this week on ‘Uzalo’

Monday December 10

Mxolisi asks Zekhethelo to take the next step. Mrs Madlala attempts to get Sbu into bed, and Nkunzi goes on the warpath.

Tuesday December 11

Zekhethelo and Mxolisi’s engagement excites some people while it raises others’ eyebrows. Mondli has a conversation with MaMlambo that unsettles Nkunzi. Fikile is growing impatient with Sbu.

Wednesday December 12

Nosipho’s finally ready to move on from Mondli. Jackson rubs his money in Fikile’s face, showing her what a good life she’s missing out on.

Thursday December 13

MaNgcobo tells Nosipho that she is not pregnant. Mxolisi vows to cancel the wedding if lobola is not paid to Nkunzi. Diniwe questions MaNgcobo about her pregnancy.

Friday December 14

MaNgcobo has to resort to desperate measures to wriggle out of the baby scan issue. Mxolisi makes a mistake by revealing something to Nosipho. Lady Die finds herself with a big decision to make. Sbu and Fikile continue their shenanigans with Mr Madlala.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.